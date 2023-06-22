Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

