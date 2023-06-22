Chapin Davis Inc. Has $580,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average is $153.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

