Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Tapestry makes up about 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $418,851,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 678,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

