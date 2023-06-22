Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

