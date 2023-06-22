Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.70 million.

