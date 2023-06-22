Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.