Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVRGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine



Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

