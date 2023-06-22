Chris Colbert Sells 29,929 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $235,541.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Colbert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuScale Power alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,155.30.

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE SMR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,636. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.