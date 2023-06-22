City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -216.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

