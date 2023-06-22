Client First Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Client First Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.