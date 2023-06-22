Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,745 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

