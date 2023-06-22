Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

