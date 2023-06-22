Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $320.75 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $321.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day moving average of $280.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.