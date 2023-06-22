Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385,025 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

