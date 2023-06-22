Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100,629 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,629 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,893 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 670.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 503,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.