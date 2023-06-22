Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,543 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,543 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

