Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $16.50 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

