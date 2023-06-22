Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.11. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 61,723 shares.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.92%.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,641.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,641.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.