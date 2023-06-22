Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.11. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 61,723 shares.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.92%.
Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund
In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,641.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,641.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
