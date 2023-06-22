Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.59 and last traded at $160.59. Approximately 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.57.

Cochlear Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

