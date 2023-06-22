Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568,179 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 315,188 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.50% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $156,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 394,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,078 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

