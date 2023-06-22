Collective Family Office LLC Buys 948 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

