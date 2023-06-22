Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

