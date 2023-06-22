Collective Family Office LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

