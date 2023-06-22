Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

