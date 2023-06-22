Collective Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $194.84 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $197.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.