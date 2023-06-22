Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

