Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.74 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.