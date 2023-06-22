Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.54. 45,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 41,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
