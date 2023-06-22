Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.54. 45,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 41,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

