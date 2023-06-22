Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.76

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 18652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

