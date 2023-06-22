Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

