Comparing Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) & Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carlyle Secured Lending and Polymetal International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33 Polymetal International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Polymetal International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.59 $85.64 million $1.51 9.69 Polymetal International $2.89 billion 0.33 $904.00 million N/A N/A

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending.

Profitability

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 43.60% 13.05% 5.57% Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Polymetal International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment includes operations in Amursk POX, Albazino, Svetloye, Veduga, and Kutyn. The Kazakhstan segment is involved in Varvara and Kyzyl. The Yakutia segment deals with Nezhd and Prognoz projects. The company was founded by Alexander Nesis in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

