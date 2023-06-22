Comparing Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Save Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K+S Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 2 0 2.40 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.55%. Given K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe K+S Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Save Foods.

This table compares K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Save Foods -1,434.19% -111.76% -97.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Save Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.97 8.90 Save Foods $427,384.00 6.87 -$5.74 million ($1.54) -0.41

K+S Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K+S Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

K+S Aktiengesellschaft beats Save Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names. The company also provides potash, magnesium, and salt products for various industrial applications under the APISAL, AXAL, KASA, k-DRILL, NUTRIKS, REGENIT, and SOLSEL brand names. K+S Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

About Save Foods

(Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.