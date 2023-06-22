Compound Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.49 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Compound has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $29.75 or 0.00099053 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $227.81 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015661 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003387 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,657,159 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,657,142.0084014 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 30.63308866 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $15,317,440.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

