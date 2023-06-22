Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $463.69

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.69 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 459.50 ($5.88). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 459.50 ($5.88), with a volume of 315,257 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.55) to GBX 595 ($7.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 487.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 463.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,097.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Conduit

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 12,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £60,360 ($77,236.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 74,079 shares of company stock worth $30,072,756. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.