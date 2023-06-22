Conflux Price Up 47.7% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $763.67 million and approximately $302.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,186.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00285298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00489361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00438688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00055943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,727,528 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,976,634,539.1857347 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25191269 USD and is up 17.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $262,271,940.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

