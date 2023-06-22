Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in Constellium by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,604,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 167,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellium by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,801. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

