Contrasting Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 Wix.com 0 4 9 0 2.69

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $26.55, indicating a potential upside of 51.71%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $105.54, indicating a potential upside of 33.34%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Wix.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Wix.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.66 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -23.33 Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.24 -$424.86 million ($3.58) -22.11

Bumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00% Wix.com -14.64% N/A -6.92%

Summary

Bumble beats Wix.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

