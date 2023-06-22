Contrasting GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY) and Its Peers

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) is one of 135 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GN Store Nord A/S to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S’s peers have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors 218 998 1343 47 2.47

Profitability

GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus price target of $236.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.75%. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 51.87%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 3.88% 10.43% 2.44% GN Store Nord A/S Competitors -84.60% -44.44% -14.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion $279.38 million 30.74 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors $1.12 billion $120.38 million 135.21

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. GN Store Nord A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

