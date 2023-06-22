Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares trading hands.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
See Also
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.