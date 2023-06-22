Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 473,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

