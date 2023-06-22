Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

