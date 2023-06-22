Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.17 or 0.00030466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $87.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

