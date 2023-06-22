Country Trust Bank Acquires 85,685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 24,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 1,151,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.