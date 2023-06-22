Country Trust Bank Buys 509 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.