Country Trust Bank Invests $25.70 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 353,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $3,932,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,560,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,618 shares of company stock valued at $70,004,626. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,783. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -340.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

