Country Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $34,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,328.29. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,344.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,329.04. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.