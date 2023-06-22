Country Trust Bank Purchases 4,359 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $458.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

