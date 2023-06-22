Country Trust Bank Sells 125 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,413,270. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.80.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

