Country Trust Bank Sells 290,162 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,162 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.53% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 95,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,280. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

