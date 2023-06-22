Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.36

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 413904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,816,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

