Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 3.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 79,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 129,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.57 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

